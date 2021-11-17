iAfrica

South Africa Distances itself from Pageant in Israel

23 seconds ago 1 min read

The South African government has said it is distancing itself from a decision by the Miss South Africa pageant organisers to participate in the annual Miss Universe contest, due to be held next month in Israel. The decision on Sunday came after growing calls for the reigning Miss South Africa, Lalela Mswane, to boycott the pageant that is scheduled to take place in Eilat on December 12. Local beauty pageant organisers have been adamant that the recently crowned Miss South Africa should go to the event, arguing the Miss Universe pageant is not a “politically inspired event”. South Africa backs the Palestinian cause with formal diplomatic relations established in 1995, a year after the end of apartheid. It downgraded its embassy in Tel Aviv in 2019 and pulled out its ambassador. Arts Minister Nathi Mthethwa said the move to go ahead and participate in the event could “prove disastrous to her [Mswane’s] future and public standing as a young, Black woman”.

SOURCE: AL JAZEERA

