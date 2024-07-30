South Africa Confirms Stable Trade Relations Under AGOA, Seeks Extension

The South African Government of National Unity has reaffirmed the stability of its trade relations under the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA), expressing a keen interest in prolonging the agreement.

Parks Tau, the Minister of Trade Industry and Competition, assured that there is no risk of South Africa being ousted from AGOA, which allows selected African nations to export goods to the US tax-free.

On Tuesday, following their participation at the AGOA forum in Washington DC, Tau, along with Deputy Minister Andrew Whitfield, shared their optimistic outlook on the continuation of South Africa’s engagement with AGOA.

This statement was in response to prior worries about South Africa potentially losing its benefits under the trade pact with the US.

Whitfield emphasized that all aspects of the agreement are functioning well and expressed enthusiasm for further strengthening the relationship with AGOA.

“After our recent visit to Washington DC and discussions over the past months, I am confident that our position within AGOA remains solid,” Whitfield commented.

Tau added that there was significant bipartisan support in the US for renewing the agreement, and discussions about its extension are expected to continue.