South Africa Confirm T20 Tour Of India

South Africa have confirmed a five-match Twenty20 International tour of India in June, a warm-up for both sides ahead of the World Cup in Australia in October and November.
South Africa will take on their hosts in the tour opener in Delhi on June 9, before further matches in Cuttack, Vizag, Rajkot and Bengaluru, ending on June 19.
“It is a massive white-ball season for our team, with an ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Australia later this year and the (50-over) World Cup taking place in India next year,” Cricket South Africa CEO Pholetsi Moseki said in a statement on Saturday.
“It goes without saying that game time is vital for our team as they look to get their combinations right.”
Tour itinerary:
June 9: 1st T20I in Delhi
June 12: 2nd T20I in Cuttack
June 14: 3rd T20I in Vizag
June 17: 4th T20I in Rajkot
June 19: 5th T20I in Bengaluru
