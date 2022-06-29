iAfrica

South Africa Closes Off Youth Month on a Tragic Note

5 hours ago 1 min read

South African authorities say the owner of a bar where at least 17 teenagers were found dead and four others died while receiving medical care is expected to face charges. Police investigating the mysterious deaths in Eastern Cape province say they have not ruled out the possibility the teenagers were poisoned. Police were called to East London’s Enyobeni Tavern in Eastern Cape province, where local media reported the bodies were found slumped on the floor and tables. The tavern’s owner, Siyakhangela Ndevu, told AFP news agency that patrons had tried to force their way into the bar despite it already being packed. But safety authorities were quick to rule out a stampede because of the lack of injuries on the bodies, some as young as 13 years old. Eighteen is the legal drinking age in South Africa. Lucky Ntimane is Convenor of South Africa’s National Liquor Traders Council. “The owner had workers working there, he had bouncers, they could’ve seen, easily seen that there were minors in that establishment. But this was allowed to happen, the owner put the profits before the people. He should never ever trade in alcohol ever in his life. The license should be revoked with immediate effect,” he said.

SOURCE: VOA

