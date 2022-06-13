South Africa Can’t Afford Basic Income Grant – CDE

The Centre for Development and Enterprise says the country cannot afford a basic income grant.
The CDE has released a new report which estimates that over 60-percent of South Africans live below the poverty line.
The centre’s Ann Bernstein says giving basic income grant to millions of people isn’t going to help the country.
Instead, it will lead to higher debt and even less employment.
“South Africa’s spending is already unaffordable. We have rising debt, it’s just inconsiderable where will find the money for this,” she said.
“If you raise taxes for it this will have an impact on economic growth and job creation.”
