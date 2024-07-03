South Africa Appoints Former Bank Robber Gayton McKenzie New Sports Minister

South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed former gangster Gayton McKenzie as the new Minister of Sports, Arts, and Culture in his coalition government. McKenzie, leader of the Patriotic Alliance (PA), has a colorful past. He robbed his first bank before the age of 16 and, after several years of notoriety, was imprisoned for seven years. His party, launched in 2013, won 2% of the total votes cast during May’s parliamentary election. McKenzie’s appointment as Minister of Sports comes after his party’s decision to join the African National Congress-led government of national unity. Known for his bravado and controversial stance on undocumented migrants, McKenzie aims to use sports to transform children’s lives and protect them from gangsterism. He has also promised to promote car spinning as a recognized sport in South Africa. However, his political career faces scrutiny over allegations of corruption during his tenure as mayor of Central Karoo.



SOURCE: BBC