South Africa and Chad Recall Diplomats from Israel in Response to the Israel-Hamas Conflict

The South African government told CNN that the country has three diplomats in Israel to be recalled. In a media statement on November 4, its foreign ministry said “it is a war crime for Israel to directly target Palestinian civilians in hospitals, ambulances, schools, apartment buildings, and in their private cars.” The ministry reiterated South Africa’s call for an “immediate ceasefire.” Meanwhile, Chad recalled the country’s chargé d’affaires to Israel on November 4 in reaction to the conflict in Gaza, according to a statement from the government spokesperson posted on Facebook by the Chadian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

SOURCE: CNN