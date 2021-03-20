Soul Taco Owners Launch JewFro, a Jewish-African Fusion Pop-Up

It may seem like an unlikely combination, but some intrepid cooks in Virginia have stumbled upon a hybrid cuisine that some are finding irresistible. Although the name can be startling, JewFro attracts attention, and offers up a delicious blend of Jewish and African classics. The pop-up pulls from the culinary traditions of Ghana, Morocco and Eritrea as well as Israel and American Jewish cuisine. In keeping with the pop-up’s goal to introduce diners to different cultures, the menu features a glossary. Dishes include: Shakshuka, a Middle Eastern and North African dish of poached eggs, Niter kibbeh (Ethiopian spiced butter), tomato sauce, olives, labneh (strained yogurt) and challah; West African peanut soup with ground Moroccan lamb kreplach dumplings, toasted pine nuts and herb oil; and Peri-Peri grilled chicken, a grilled half chicken with coconut sauce, Jollof cous-cous and Israeli salad.
SOURCE: RICHMOND BIZSENSE
It may seem like an unlikely combination, but some intrepid cooks in Virginia have stumbled upon a hybrid cuisine that some are finding irresistible. Although the name can be startling, JewFro attracts attention, and offers up a delicious blend of Jewish and African classics. The pop-up pulls from the culinary traditions of Ghana, Morocco and Eritrea as well as Israel and American Jewish cuisine. In keeping with the pop-up’s goal to introduce diners to different cultures, the menu features a glossary. Dishes include: Shakshuka, a Middle Eastern and North African dish of poached eggs, Niter kibbeh (Ethiopian spiced butter), tomato sauce, olives, labneh (strained yogurt) and challah; West African peanut soup with ground Moroccan lamb kreplach dumplings, toasted pine nuts and herb oil; and Peri-Peri grilled chicken, a grilled half chicken with coconut sauce, Jollof cous-cous and Israeli salad.
More Stories
Making Safari Conservation Cool
Egypt Looks the Other Way for Travel Influencers Travelling There
Senegal is a Great Destination for Black Travelers to Reconnect with their Ancestors
An Awareness Campaign to Boost Livingstone as an Ideal Destination
A List of Black-owned Accommodations on the Continent
The 7 Songs You Need to Hear This Week
Akintunde Ahmad’s New Fashion Line Takes African Textiles Global
First Art Prize Dedicated to Female African Artists Launches Today
Burna Boy Grammy: Why It Is a Big Win for Africa
Malawians Can Now Buy and Trade Shares from this Major Company
Harare Firm Makes Online Banking Easier
Nigerians are Now Spending More on Food as Inflation Creeps In