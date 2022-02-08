iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

SONA Must Address Jobs For Youth – Cosatu

President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses nation on developments in South Africa’s risk-adjusted strategy to manage the spread of Coronavirus COVID-19 [Photo: GCIS]

12 hours ago 1 min read

With the high unemployment rate in the country, President Cyril Ramaphosa needs to come up with a solid plan for youth job creation.

This according to trade union body Cosatu as it anticipates the president’s State of the Nation Address on Thursday.

Matthew Parks says government is running out of time and should focus on growing the country’s economy.

Parks said “unemployment from last year to this year has increased. Every month we’re seeing thousands of workers retrenched.

“We cannot sustain an economy with 46 percent unemployment rate. We need to give a sense of hope to the youth, and government needs to show a sense of urgency… We’re simply running out of time.

“We think the grant should be extended, because its provides relief to a lot of people. We need to give some sort of solidarity and some sort of relief.”

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Eskom Says Employees Are Out Of Their Depth

12 hours ago
1 min read

Ramaphosa Expected To Extend R350 Grant

12 hours ago
antibody testing
2 min read

South Africa Records 1 228 New COVID-19 Infections And 8 deaths

12 hours ago
1 min read

Eskom Suspends Loadshedding But Calls On Consumers To Use Less Electricity

2 days ago
1 min read

SAMA Threatens Legal Action Over Doctors’ Unpaid Salaries

2 days ago
1 min read

New Conditions For Schools As Pupils Return To Class

2 days ago
2 min read

SA Reports 1 752 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

2 days ago
1 min read

Justice Mandisa Maya Recommended For Chief Justice Position

3 days ago
2 min read

SA Reports 3 357 New COVID-19 Cases

3 days ago
2 min read

2 782 New COVID-19 Cases Reported In SA

4 days ago
1 min read

I Was Not Unfair To Zuma – Zondo

4 days ago
1 min read

Mogoeng Thankful He Didn’t Have To Renounce God, Bible

5 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

SONA Must Address Jobs For Youth – Cosatu

12 hours ago
1 min read

Eskom Says Employees Are Out Of Their Depth

12 hours ago
1 min read

Ramaphosa Expected To Extend R350 Grant

12 hours ago
antibody testing
2 min read

South Africa Records 1 228 New COVID-19 Infections And 8 deaths

12 hours ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer