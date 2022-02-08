SONA Must Address Jobs For Youth – Cosatu

With the high unemployment rate in the country, President Cyril Ramaphosa needs to come up with a solid plan for youth job creation.

This according to trade union body Cosatu as it anticipates the president’s State of the Nation Address on Thursday.

Matthew Parks says government is running out of time and should focus on growing the country’s economy.

Parks said “unemployment from last year to this year has increased. Every month we’re seeing thousands of workers retrenched.

“We cannot sustain an economy with 46 percent unemployment rate. We need to give a sense of hope to the youth, and government needs to show a sense of urgency… We’re simply running out of time.

“We think the grant should be extended, because its provides relief to a lot of people. We need to give some sort of solidarity and some sort of relief.”

