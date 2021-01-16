iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Somizi’s Cookbook Beats Jamie Oliver to ‘Highest Selling’ in South Africa

7 hours ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

Although it comes as a shock to the South African culinary establishment, TV personality and reality star Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung, is a cookbook best seller. Thanks to some early experimenting with cooking on social media, Somizi was tapped to helm a reality-based cooking show, which has now catapulted his new book ‘Dinner at Somizi’s – I Am Not a Chef’ into the top spot on the South African best seller’s list.     

SOURCE: NEWS 24

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Ms Campbell Becomes the Face of Kenya Travel

7 hours ago
1 min read

Niger Puts its Best Foot Forward with Exhibition

7 hours ago
1 min read

Rare Pictures from Western Sahara

7 hours ago
1 min read

A Virtual Tour of Tunis

7 hours ago
1 min read

Good News for Uganda’s Tourism Industry

7 hours ago
1 min read

House of the Big Arch

7 hours ago
1 min read

Supermodel Halima Aden: ‘Why I Quit’

7 hours ago
1 min read

These Nigerian Kids Are Creating Epic Sci-Fi Short Films Using Their Phones, and Hollywood is Paying Attention

7 hours ago
1 min read

These Are the Best Nigerian Films of 2020

7 hours ago
1 min read

Africa Should Use the Next Decade to Go Green

21 hours ago
1 min read

Mali’s Mobile-based Crop Insurer

22 hours ago
1 min read

Trial Begins Over Dodgy Deals in Guinea

22 hours ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Ms Campbell Becomes the Face of Kenya Travel

7 hours ago
1 min read

Niger Puts its Best Foot Forward with Exhibition

7 hours ago
1 min read

Rare Pictures from Western Sahara

7 hours ago
1 min read

A Virtual Tour of Tunis

7 hours ago