Something’s Wrong with the Water in the Zimbabwe Capital

44 mins ago 1 min read

Water being pumped to millions of residents in Zimbabwe’s capital city came from reservoirs contaminated by dangerous toxins, according to a report seen by the Guardian. A study conducted by South African company Nanotech Water Solutions concluded that the health of 3 million Harare residents may be endangered by the provision of water containing toxins that can cause liver and central nervous system diseases. The toxins, said the report, are found in the algae at Harare’s major water reservoirs, including the Chivero and Manyame lakes. The foul smell and brownish colour of water in Harare are associated with a plethora of algal species, the researchers added.

SOURCE: THE GUARDIAN

