Someone Held For Questioning Over Parliament Fire

President Cyril Ramaphosa says that investigations are underway after a fire broke out in the Parliament precinct in Cape Town on Sunday.
The president says he believes that someone is being held for questioning.
“We are still going into what has caused the fire…It is something that will still be investigated’.
Ramaphosa also says that they need to go a lot deeper into how this type of event can take place.
He arrived at the parliament precinct to inspect the scene earlier on.
Earlier reports indicate flames rising from the Old Assembly Building.
