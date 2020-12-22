Some WC Hospitals Divert Patients Due To COVID-19 Spike

Share with your network!

The Western Cape’s health department says 11 private hospitals and two public hospitals have asked for diversion.

This as COVID-19 infections have spiked in the province over the weekend.

Health authorities say though they won’t be reopening field hospitals but they will intensify their strategy to cope with the pressure.

“We are seeing the snowballing effect of the exponential rise of cases in the province over the last few days and unfortunately that has placed our hospitals under significant pressure.

“As a result of that pressure, we obviously have to now put into place some management actions, and one of those being diversions,” said Dr Saadiq Kariem from the Western Cape Health Department.

The Western Cape currently has more than 17 000 COVID-19 infections.

