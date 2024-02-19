Some Unique and Stylish Art Hotels in South Africa

The Karoo Art Hotel aims to celebrate artists from the area as well as creating a spark of rediscovery of artwork for their guests. The art in the hotel gallery is updated regularly and the space exhibits not only painting, drawing and sculpture, but music, written work and design. Cloud 9 Boutique Hotel and Spa is made up of five heritage properties in Tamboerskloof. The neighbourhood is known far and wide for its energetic and diverse atmosphere with a variety of bars and restaurants. In the heart of the Maboneng Precinct you’ll find art apartments, known as The 12 Decades Art Hotel? The purpose of the 12 Decades Art Hotel is to share the story of Johannesburg’s history from the period 1886 to 2006. All the rooms are designed by South Africa artists with different themes that are closely linked to the City of Gold.

