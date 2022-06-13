iAfrica

Some of the Best Hotels in Africa Right Now

7 hours ago

Fashion designer Anna Trzebinski transformed her longtime Nairobi home into this art-filled boutique hotel, Eden, close enough to the city’s action while still feeling like a quiet retreat. Long before it even opened, Sussurro in Mozambique had developed a following almost exclusively through Instagram, tapping into a tribe of design-savvy, planet-loving creatives desperate to travel more consciously. Sterrekopje Farm in South Africa is a deeply nurturing, therapeutic retreat on a 125-acre working farm; but rather than a farm stay or spa, think of it as a soft landing for the soul. The new DumaTau is a collection of eight oversized tented suites overlooking Botswana’s elephant-rich Osprey Lagoon, each with its own living area, shaded sundeck, plunge pool, and outdoor shower. One of the first luxury resorts to debut in the windswept fishing village of Taghazout, this beachfront property—studded with gnarled olive trees and backed by the Atlas Mountains’ moss-green foothills—deftly melds the Fairmont’s stalwart service and amenities galore with a distinctly laid-back vibe. Mango House Seychelles is the former family home of Milanese fashion photographer Gian Paolo Barbieri, now operating as a 41-key boutique resort under LXR Hotels & Resorts.

SOURCE: CN TRAVELER

