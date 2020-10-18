iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Some Municipalities Can Now Generate Their Own Electricity

3 seconds ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

Municipalities such as those in Johannesburg, Pretoria and Cape Town can now apply to generate their own electricity, provided they have paid their Eskom bill in full.

This comes after Mineral and Energy Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe on Friday published new regulations governing electricity generation in the Government Gazette.

The new regulations require municipalities to apply to the minister of mineral resources and energy to “procure or buy new generation capacity in accordance with the Integrated Resource Plan”.

In the past, municipalities were forced to buy all of their electricity from Eskom.

The new regulations demand that municipalities comply with various requirements, including that they must submit feasibility studies about the projects.

“Further clarity on the conditions municipalities must meet are required, but in the meantime, our green economy team are working with municipalities to better understand these conditions,” said Western Cape Finance and Economic Opportunities MEC, David Maynier.

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

SA Records 1 928 New COVID-19 Cases

43 mins ago
1 min read

Second Person Arrested For Senekal Court Violence

1 day ago
1 min read

2 019 New COVID-19 Cases

1 day ago
2 min read

ONE And Black Girls Rock! Partner To Raise Awareness About Education For Girls In Africa

2 days ago
1 min read

Agrizzi Moved From Prison To Hospital

2 days ago
1 min read

Stong Police Presence In Senekal

2 days ago
1 min read

Ramaphosa Reveals Plan To Reignite Economy

2 days ago
1 min read

1 770 New COVID-19 Cases Confirmed

2 days ago
1 min read

Watch: President Cyril Ramaphosa Presents SA’s Economic Recovery Plan

3 days ago
1 min read

SIU Locks In On Eskom Suspects

3 days ago
1 min read

Ramaphosa To Detail Economic Recovery Plan

3 days ago
1 min read

National State Of Disaster Extended

3 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Some Municipalities Can Now Generate Their Own Electricity

3 seconds ago
2 min read

Big Win At Newcastle Marks Start Of Season – Solskjaer

15 mins ago
2 min read

‘Project Big Picture’ Struck At Core Values – Parish

17 mins ago
2 min read

Henley Sails To Three-Stroke Lead In Las Vegas

20 mins ago