Some Multinationals have Chosen to Stay with Abuja

Nigeria is undergoing a significant transition towards sustainable energy solutions and companies like BAT Nigeria is leading the charge in aligning with this national priority. Their state-of-the-art solar power plant at the Ibadan manufacturing facility serves as a groundbreaking project. The solar plant capacity was crafted by the BAT Photovoltaic (PV) Standard, incorporating Tier-1 Solar panels (Jinko) and Inverters (SMA) equipment. This development aligns with BAT Nigeria’s recent declaration of achieving zero waste to landfill and a 100 per cent recycling rate for all factory waste.

VENTURES AFRICA