iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Some Good News for Cairo’s Banking Sector

4 hours ago 1 min read

Ratings action from Fitch on Egypt’s Commercial International Bank (CIB) shows that the country’s banking sector is poised for recovery, analysts say. Fitch this month raised CIB’s outlook to stable from negative, saying that CIB’s corporate franchise allows the bank to focus on private-sector borrowers with good credit quality. “We are positive on the strong recovery story the Egyptian banks are ready to capture,” says Abanob Magdy, vice president for banking at Beltone Financial in Cairo. “Our discussions with banks’ management teams reveals that there is no trend of credit delinquencies” and there has been a partial economic recovery which should ease the pressure on asset quality, he says.SOURCE: THE AFRICA REPORT

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Helping Africa’s SMMEs Access Loans Needed to Grow

4 hours ago
1 min read

What’s at the Core of Madagascar’s Problems?

4 hours ago
1 min read

Ghana Pulls Out All the Stops for Survivors of Black Wall Street

4 hours ago
1 min read

One of the Most Anticipated Nollywood Films of All Time

4 hours ago
1 min read

Morocco Latest Country to be Engulfed in Flames

4 hours ago
1 min read

The Situation In Somalia Could Turn To Chaos If Unchecked

4 hours ago
1 min read

Nigeria’s Petroleum Industry Bill

4 hours ago
1 min read

Ivory Coast Set to Roll Out Vaccinations against Ebola

4 hours ago
1 min read

Zambians Praised for Coming out in their Numbers to Change the Status Quo

4 hours ago
1 min read

Mauritius is Looking Forward to the Reopening of its Borders on 1 October

2 days ago
1 min read

Africa’s Oldest National Park is in The Democratic Republic of Congo

2 days ago
1 min read

Cape Town International Airport Wins Award for Best Airport Staff in Africa for 2021

2 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Helping Africa’s SMMEs Access Loans Needed to Grow

4 hours ago
1 min read

What’s at the Core of Madagascar’s Problems?

4 hours ago
1 min read

Some Good News for Cairo’s Banking Sector

4 hours ago
1 min read

Ghana Pulls Out All the Stops for Survivors of Black Wall Street

4 hours ago