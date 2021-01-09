iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Some Covid Refuge in the Zambian Bush

2 hours ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

As Covid-19 cases rise, many travellers are looking for places that you can isolate and relax. One place is the recently reopened African Bush Camps’ Thorntree River Lodge outside of Livingstone in Zambia boasts 12 spacious private suites, each with a splash pool. Travellers will also enjoy daily excursions to the Zambian and Zimbabwean side during the dry season of The Victoria Falls, private river cruises, cultural visits, fishing expeditions, canoeing, rhino tracking and game drives. And, for those sceptical about Covid-19, the double suites naturally accommodate social distancing precautions. Spend your days enjoying a cocktail at your private plunge poo or gather at the bonfire in the sunken boma next to the communal outdoor lounge. The lodge is located approximately 20 minutes from Livingstone’s International Airport, so try to take in the views during the drive. The Victoria Falls Airport across the Zimbabwean border is not much further away. It serves as an alternative arrival point from where chauffeurs and guides collect guests in a first-class, deep cleaned shuttle.

SOURCE: IOL

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Have a Whale of a Time in Kenya

2 hours ago
1 min read

Manta Rays and Whale Sharks are Now Protected by Law in Mozambique

2 hours ago
1 min read

Ideas for Your Travels in Africa

2 hours ago
1 min read

Planning A Safari During a Pandemic

2 hours ago
1 min read

Ghana’s ‘Mushroom Queen’ Grows Her Fungi in Sawdust

3 hours ago
1 min read

‘It Speaks to an Ancient History’: Why South Africa Has the World’s Most Exciting Dance Music

3 hours ago
1 min read

A Curator’s Museum Is Filled with Looted African Art. Now He Wants It Returned

3 hours ago
1 min read

The African Sounds that gave us Festive Vibes

3 hours ago
1 min read

Ghana Is Finally Getting the Skate Park It Deserves with Help from Virgil Abloh and Daily Paper

3 hours ago
1 min read

Tanzanian Women Confront Stereotypes of What a Woman and Wife should be in Islam

23 hours ago
1 min read

Khartoum On the Mend

23 hours ago
1 min read

Tanzania Ropes in Popular Chinese Firm to Build its New Railway Project

23 hours ago

You may have missed

1 min read

India Players Allegedly Suffer Racial Abuse From Crowd

1 hour ago
1 min read

Steyn Boots Cheetahs To Victory

2 hours ago
2 min read

Serena, Osaka To Join Top Men In Adelaide

2 hours ago
2 min read

Lanzini Donates To Foodbank After COVID-19 Rules Breach

2 hours ago