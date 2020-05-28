Some Civil Society Groups Heading To Court Over Reopening Of Schools

Share with your network!

With schools set to reopen next week for the first group of pupils, some civil society groups are now heading to court claiming that the Basic Education Department had not guaranteed the safe reopening of schools.

The One South Africa Movement said that following numerous questions to the Basic Education Department and the national coronavirus command council, it had not received any answers.

Minister Angie Motsekga has assured the country that all the necessary measures are in place to ensure the safe phased reopening of schools next week Monday.

However, the organisation said that due to the lack of response from the minister and the president, it had been left with no choice but to take legal steps.

One South Africa Movement spokesperson Dipolelo Moime: “It is the last option that we constitutionally have, and that is to approach the court. These are the things that we are worried about for our kids to go back to school. We have taken these steps before we come here as we haven’t gotten any joy from the president nor the minister. This is what we want to deal with… it’s to safeguard the lives of our kids.”

EWN

Share with your network!