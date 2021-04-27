Some Big Asks from African Leaders to US Secretary of State

Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari has called on the US to move its Africom military headquarters to the continent from Germany. He made the request during US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s online “virtual visit” to Africa, a substitute for an in-person visit that didn’t happened because of coronavirus restrictions. Considering the growing security challenges in West and Central Africa, Gulf of Guinea, Lake Chad region and the Sahel, weighing heavily on Africa, it underscores the need for the United States to consider re-locating Africom headquarters… near the theatre of operation,” President Buhari said, according a statement issued by the presidency. Meanwhile speaking to young Africans studying in the US, Mr Blinken cautioned against China’s growing presence on the African continent, saying: “We’re not asking anyone to choose between the United States or China, but I would encourage you to ask those tough questions, to dig beneath the surface, to demand transparency and to make informed choices about what is best for you and your countries.”
SOURCE: REUTERS
More Stories
Catching Waves along Africa’s Coastline
Hit the Road with this Guide for an Epic Road Trip in South Africa
Going Electric on the Maasai Mara
Seychelles Unveils a New 5-Star Hotel to Welcome Visitors
Capturing Africa’s Architectural Flair
Introducing Africa’s Fashion Ambassador Imane Ayiss To The World
Crayon is Nigeria’s Prince of Bright Pop Melodies
Arch for Arch
After a Tragedy at Sea, a Wrecked Ship Becomes a Powerful Symbol in Italy
Meet Coco Reinarhz, the Burundian Chef Blazing a Trail for African Cuisine
Precision Farming to Improve Cameroon’s Crops
Turbulence Predicted for Africa’s Airlines