Somalia’s Only All-female Media House Set to Launch the Country’s First Current Affairs TV Show 

It will feature debates on contentious topics including period education in schools, critical shortage of female teachers and the challenges faced by women trying to get into politics, and environmental issues. And, in another first for Somali television, it will feature a panel of at least 50% women. The program is being produced by Bilan, an all-female media house formed in 2022 with support from the UN’s development agency. The debate show is due to launch on March 8 to mark International Women’s Day.



SOURCE: ARAB NEWS