Somalia Demands the Departure of Ethiopian Troops by December

Somalia’s National Security Adviser Hussein Sheikh-Ali has stated that the country expects all Ethiopian troops to leave the country upon the expiration of their mandate with the African Union Transition Mission. Sheikh-Ali clarified that Ethiopian troops will not participate in the follow up mission with the African Union and other international partners to secure key infrastructure in the country. Somali’s move to exclude Ethiopia from further missions is in response to the latter’s decision to recognize Somaliland, a breakaway region in northwest Somali. Ethiopia signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Somaliland in January that granted it leasing rights to its Red Sea coastline, where it plans to build a naval base, in return for diplomatic recognition. Somali disapproves of this move, tagging it a violation of national sovereignty. Leaders of the Somali regions where Ethiopian troops are stationed disagree with the decision, expressing concerns that their departure will only benefit al-Shabab militants.



SOURCE: VOA NEWS