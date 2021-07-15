iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Somali Lawmaker Puts Her Name in the Hat

1 hour ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

Somalia’s top leaders, all men, have struggled for years to tame the Horn of Africa nation’s insecurity and corruption. Lawmaker Fawzia Yusuf Haji Adam says it’s time for a woman’s touch and on Tuesday announced her candidacy for president. But getting enough support from Somalia’s lawmakers, the vast majority of them men, will be a challenge. Fawzia says she will bring a new lease on life to the country, if elected, by prioritizing security, economic empowerment and education.  Her male counterparts, she says, have failed to do so. “We have been waiting for men for so long to sort out the problems of Somalia but till today we see there are no solutions so I have decided to stand for president and I have no doubt I will do a much better job than men,” Fawzia said. “Islam does not stop women from going to politics or becoming head of state or in higher positions. If you go to Bangladesh, for the last 50 years almost there are women leaders replacing each other and it is the most conservative country in the Muslim world. The most populous country is Indonesia, there was a lady who was in charge, in Pakistan, we have so many other Muslim women [in charge] including Tanzania and Singapore,” she added.

SOURCE: VOA

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Communities Help South African Troops against Looters

1 hour ago
2 min read

Desperate Measures for Mom Trapped in Durban Looting

1 hour ago
1 min read

Nigeria Pulled Off One of the Greatest Upsets in International Basketball History

3 days ago
2 min read

How Focusing on People Turned Orange Around

3 days ago
1 min read

Tunis Calls for Help in Covid-19 Battle

3 days ago
1 min read

Ivorian Women Go Organic to Preserve Yield

3 days ago
1 min read

Rwanda Rattles Southern African Governments by Beating them to the Battlefield

3 days ago
1 min read

Here’s Why Thousands of Zimbabweans are Locked Out of Benefits

3 days ago
1 min read

How Lockdown Affected Family Planning across Africa

3 days ago
1 min read

Lilongwe Approves AstraZeneca to Fight Pandemic

3 days ago
1 min read

Muted Celebrations for Abiy’s Landslide Win

3 days ago
1 min read

Troops Deployed after a Weekend of Chaos in South Africa

3 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Somali Lawmaker Puts Her Name in the Hat

1 hour ago
1 min read

Communities Help South African Troops against Looters

1 hour ago
2 min read

Desperate Measures for Mom Trapped in Durban Looting

1 hour ago
3 min read

Chinese Parents, Abducted Son Reunited After 24 Years

8 hours ago