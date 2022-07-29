Solving Nigeria’s Furniture Issues

Nigerian startup Woodshare.ng hopes to scale its furniture e-commerce platform across Africa once it has secured funding, having seen strong early uptake in its home market. Founded by Harry Brainstone and Dele Fayemi, Woodshare began life selling on classified websites and marketplaces, but has since launched its own website and now operates B2B and B2C business models. The startup partners with top furniture importers and local furniture manufacturers to offer a wide range of furniture products, with the aim being to make furniture products affordable and accessible to everyone. In Nigeria furniture products, imported and locally made, are expensive, especially imported ones. Woodshare is addressing those issues by offering quality yet affordable furnishing products to low-income earners.” The startup also says it is addressing issues around long production and delivery timelines.

SOURCE: DISRUPT AFRICA

