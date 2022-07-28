iAfrica

Solution to Help African Merchants Sell Online from their Smartphone

9 hours ago 1 min read

Nigerian logistics startup Kwik has launched Kwikstore a free e-commerce storefront solution that allows any African business owner, merchant, social vendor entrepreneurs and SMEs to create their own online stores within minutes without any technical knowledge and manage them from their phone. Social vendors can link their KwikStores to their social media accounts, automating the sale, fulfillment, inventory management and delivery processes. KwikStore is a free-to-use feature of the Kwik Delivery app and requires no down-payment or service charge apart from standard payment gateway fees. “KwikStore is a milestone in establishing Kwik as the one-stop-shop for African merchants to run and grow their business from their smartphone,” said Romain Poirot-Lellig, founder and CEO of Kwik. “We will continue to expand our offer of innovative digital services focused on enabling African merchants to grow their business with all the benefits that technology brings.”

