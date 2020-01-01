iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Solskjaer signs new Manchester United deal until 2024

Photo Credit: REUTERS/Martin Rickett

2 mins ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has signed a new deal to stay at Old Trafford until at least 2024, with an option for an extra year, the Premier League club said on Saturday.

Norwegian Solskjaer, 48, led United to a second-place finish in the league last season.

“Everyone knows the feeling I have for this club, and I am delighted to have signed this new contract,” said Solskjaer, who made more than 200 appearances for United as a forward.

“It is an exciting time for Manchester United, we have built a squad with a good balance of youth and experienced players that are hungry for success.”

Solskjaer returned to United as caretaker manager in December 2018 from Molde, replacing the sacked Jose Mourinho for the rest of the season.

In March 2019, United appointed him on a permanent basis on a three-year contract after he guided them to 14 wins in 19 matches in all competitions as interim boss, with the club finishing the season in sixth place.

United finished third in the league in Solskjaer’s first full season in charge in 2019-20 and also reached the semi-finals of the League Cup, FA Cup and Europa League.

In May this year they lost the Europa League final 11-10 on penalties following a 1-1 draw against Spanish side Villarreal, leaving United without a trophy since 2017.

They will host Leeds United in their 2021-22 Premier League opener on Aug. 14.

Reuters

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

4 min read

Osaka Lights Flame As Japan’s COVID-Hit Games Open

10 hours ago
3 min read

Glittering Gold Distracts From Tokyo Woes

10 hours ago
2 min read

IOC’s Bach Draws Ire In Japan Over Long Speech

10 hours ago
1 min read

Zimbabwe Beat Bangladesh To Tie T20 Series

10 hours ago
2 min read

Verstappen Crash Cost Red Bull $1.8 Million – Horner

10 hours ago
2 min read

Man United Complete Sancho Signing From Dortmund

10 hours ago
2 min read

Hamilton Takes Controversial Eighth Home British GP Win

6 days ago
2 min read

Morikawa Closing In On British Open Triumph

6 days ago
2 min read

Ross Brawn Hails ‘Sensational’ Sprint Debut

7 days ago
3 min read

Oosthuizen Keeps His Cool To Retain Open Lead

7 days ago
2 min read

Alun Wyn Jones Is Back As Lions Captain – Gatland

7 days ago
2 min read

Hamilton Faces Tough Task But Promises To Bring His ‘A-game’

7 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Solskjaer signs new Manchester United deal until 2024

2 mins ago
1 min read

Medical Organisations Warn Against Use Of Ivermectin

9 hours ago
1 min read

Ramaphosa To Address The Nation On Sunday

9 hours ago
2 min read

SA Reports 13 719 New COVID-19 Cases

10 hours ago