iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Solskjaer Says No Problem With Documentary On Pogba’s Life

Photo Credit: REUTERS/David Klein

9 mins ago 2 min read

Share with your network!

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes Paul Pogba will not be affected by the added spotlight of an Amazon Prime documentary on his life, saying the French midfielder is fully focused on helping the team win matches.

World Cup winner Pogba, who joined United from Juventus for 89 million pounds ($123 million) in 2016, will be the focus of the documentary titled ‘The Pogmentary’ which is set to be released in 2022.

“Paul has been in the spotlight ever since he started at United, so I don’t see a problem with it,” Solskjaer told reporters when asked about the documentary.

“Paul’s main focus is to get as much out of his career as possible. He wants to be the best player he can be and he wants to win as many trophies as possible.

“He’s already won the World Cup and I can see his focus now is all about winning and playing the best possible football he can. I know his personality. He’s so lively, gets energy from making people happy. But his main focus will always be to win games for us.”

Pogba, whose contract at United runs out in 2022, has scored three goals and provided three assists in the league during an injury hit season.

United, who are second in the Premier League with 63 points from 31 games, host Burnley later on Sunday.

They are also in the semi-finals of the Europa League, taking on Italian side AS Roma later this month.

Reuters

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

2 min read

Fernandinho Backs Man City To Recover From FA Cup Loss

2 mins ago
2 min read

Sheffield United Relegated From Premier League

10 hours ago
2 min read

Chelsea Beat Man City To Secure Place In FA Cup Final

10 hours ago
3 min read

Hamilton Sees Off The Red Bulls To Seize His 99th Pole

16 hours ago
2 min read

West Ham Suffer Blow To Top-Four hopes In Loss At Newcastle

16 hours ago
2 min read

Fakhar Flays Proteas as Pakistan Seal T20 Series

1 day ago
2 min read

Kane Double Earns Spurs Draw At Everton, But Suffers Injury

1 day ago
2 min read

Tottenham Face Anxious Wait After Kane Injury

1 day ago
2 min read

Mazepin Is Sometimes Trying Too Hard – Steiner

1 day ago
1 min read

Mourinho Dismisses Pogba Criticism Of Management Style

1 day ago
2 min read

Chelsea’s Tuchel Hails Guardiola’s Influence

1 day ago
1 min read

Cavani And Greenwood Seal Man Utd Comeback Win

7 days ago

You may have missed

2 min read

Fernandinho Backs Man City To Recover From FA Cup Loss

2 mins ago
2 min read

Solskjaer Says No Problem With Documentary On Pogba’s Life

9 mins ago
2 min read

Sheffield United Relegated From Premier League

10 hours ago
2 min read

Chelsea Beat Man City To Secure Place In FA Cup Final

10 hours ago