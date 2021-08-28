Solskjaer Defends Jones From Ferdinand Criticism

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer defended Phil Jones after former teammate Rio Ferdinand criticised the 29-year-old earlier this week.
Jones, who has spent an injury-hit decade at the club, played in a behind-closed-doors friendly against Burnley earlier this month — his first game since featuring in last year’s FA Cup third round tie against Tranmere Rovers in January.
Ferdinand said Jones “should have gone ages ago” and claimed he was “taking the place of a youth player” as he continues to recover from a knee injury.
“Phil has had a horrible 18-19 months and probably a year before that as well with injuries,” Solskjaer said. “Phil is a no fuss, get on with it type of guy. I think that was out of order completely (from Ferdinand).
“I know more than anyone how it feels to be injured at that stage. He’s still not 30 years of age. Since I came here he’s battled with this knee injury, put his body on the line… he’s never done anything but give everything for the club.
“I was out for two years in a three-year period with a knee injury. Phil has battled valiantly… He’ll be there. For me as a manager, to see that he can see light at the end of tunnel is great because I’ve been through the same.”
On Friday, United agreed a deal to re-sign Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo from Juventus, subject to personal terms, visa and a medical. read more
Solskjaer’s side, who drew 1-1 at Southampton in the Premier League last weekend, will travel to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday.
More Stories
U.S. Open Says Fans Must Have Proof Of COVID Vaccine For Entry
Djokovic Faces Now-Or-Never Moment At U.S. Open
Resurgent Pujara Leads India’s Resistance At Headingley
Watford Sign Midfielder Sissoko From Tottenham
Ronaldo Set To Complete Man United Return
Returning Hero Lukaku Sets Chelsea On Way To Win At Arsenal
Kane Makes First Appearance As Alli Earns Spurs A Win At Wolves
Premier League Could Become Like Rugby With Approach To Fouls – Solskjaer
Sloppy United Held To Draw At Impressive Southampton In Reality Check
South Africa Ready To Host Rugby Championship – Nienaber
Klopp Hails Return Of Fans
Jesus Offers Reminder Of His Worth To Guardiola