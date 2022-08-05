Solidarity Hopes Its Experts Are Used To Solve Eskom’s Woes

Solidarity is hoping that energy experts that the trade union has made available will swiftly be roped in to help solve Eskom’s power woes.
The trade union on Thursday sent its list of skilled power experts to Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan and Eskom CEO André de Ruyter.
Gordhan reached out to Solidarity for assistance to help solve the country’s electricity crisis.
Solidarity said that around 300 experts on its shortlist had around 5,500 years of combined experience in the industry.
Mornè Malan said that they had been consulting with government and Eskom since 2019 in a bid to help resolve the country’s energy shortage.
