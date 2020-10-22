Solidarity Fund Raised Over R3 Billion Since Launch

Share with your network!

The Solidarity Fund on Wednesday said it had received over R3 billion since it was launched seven months ago.

The Fund has received over R3,12 billion of the R3,16 billion pledged by businesses, governments and individuals.



It has allocated R2,26 billion,and has disbursed over R1,36billion,with the remaining allocated to ongoing projects or earmarked for future initiatives.

“It’s been a tremendous and inspiring show of national and global unity in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and the consequence of the lockdown,” said the fund’s deputy chairperson Adrian Enthoven.

Enthoven said a number of their projects were completed or nearing completion.

“In line with our commitment to ongoing transparency and accountability, the fund is issuing reports as and when initial information on impact becomes available. Last month, we issued six new reports across our pillars and a further four are scheduled to come out by month-end,” he said.

On Thursday, 22nd October, the Solidarity Fund will open a call for funding applications from community-based organisations (CBOs) in the GBV sector who stand to benefit from a once-off grant from the Fund ranging from R50000 to R250 000.

This call marks the beginning of the second phase of the Fund’s GBV intervention, which falls under its Humanitarian Response pillar.

