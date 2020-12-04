iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Solidarity Fund Commits R327m Toward COVID-19 Vaccine

152228087 - covid-19 corona virus syring vaccine

3 seconds ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

The Solidarity Fund has committed R327-million towards getting a vaccine for South Africans.

President Cyril Ramaphosa says government has partnered with other nations to ensure that South Africans have access to an effective and affordable vaccine.

“The only viable defence against COVID-19 is the vaccine, there are now many initiatives around the world to speed up the development of the vaccine,” said Ramaphosa.

“We continue to collaborate with partners in the international community to ensure all countries have access to an effective and affordable vaccine so that no one is left behind.”

Ramaphosa says South Africa is participating in the World Health Organization’s COVID-19 Global Vaccine Access Facility – known as the Covax facility.

It aims to pool resources and share vaccine development risk and thus ensure equitable access to vaccines when they become available.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Black Friday Sales Figures Drop Significantly

2 mins ago
2 min read

Nelson Mandela Bay Declared A COVID-19 Hotspot

11 mins ago
1 min read

SA COVID-19 Cases Breach 800 000 Mark

23 mins ago
1 min read

Parliament To Debate Motion Of No Confidence

1 day ago
1 min read

KZN Closes As COVID-19 Infections Rise

1 day ago
1 min read

Ramaphosa Expected To Address The Nation

1 day ago
2 min read

4 173 New COVID-19 Cases Recorded In SA

1 day ago
1 min read

Government And Unions To Face Off In Court Over Wages

2 days ago
1 min read

Karim Optimistic About HIV Vaccine Being Tested

2 days ago
3 min read

Western Cape Will Argue Against Lockdown – Winde

2 days ago
1 min read

SA Death Toll At 21 644 As Cases Hit 792 299

2 days ago
1 min read

Mabuza To Addresses World AIDS Day Commemoration

3 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Solidarity Fund Commits R327m Toward COVID-19 Vaccine

3 seconds ago
1 min read

Black Friday Sales Figures Drop Significantly

2 mins ago
2 min read

Nelson Mandela Bay Declared A COVID-19 Hotspot

11 mins ago
1 min read

SA COVID-19 Cases Breach 800 000 Mark

23 mins ago