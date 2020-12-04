Solidarity Fund Commits R327m Toward COVID-19 Vaccine

Share with your network!

The Solidarity Fund has committed R327-million towards getting a vaccine for South Africans.

President Cyril Ramaphosa says government has partnered with other nations to ensure that South Africans have access to an effective and affordable vaccine.

“The only viable defence against COVID-19 is the vaccine, there are now many initiatives around the world to speed up the development of the vaccine,” said Ramaphosa.

“We continue to collaborate with partners in the international community to ensure all countries have access to an effective and affordable vaccine so that no one is left behind.”

Ramaphosa says South Africa is participating in the World Health Organization’s COVID-19 Global Vaccine Access Facility – known as the Covax facility.

It aims to pool resources and share vaccine development risk and thus ensure equitable access to vaccines when they become available.

