Soldiers Recover More Looted Goods

Soldiers are intensifying efforts to recover goods stolen during the unrest in Gauteng.

The army and police have raided several houses in Mamelodi east of Pretoria after the local mall was vandalised and looted last week.

“Everybody will have to be able to show us the receipts for those flat screens, fridges and all that,” Police Minister Bheki Cele said earlier in the week.

According to Bheki Cele, the stolen goods will be put in a storage facility and might be used as evidence in some pending cases.

Ministry of police’s spokesperson Lirandzu Themba however said groceries will not be taken back.

Eyewitness News has learnt that the goods being confiscated from looters by the police and other law enforcement officials will likely be destroyed in time.

But some say the army’s deployment is too little, too late.

