Soldiers Ready To Be Deployed To Assist Police With Pro-Zuma Riots In Gauteng And KZN

10 mins ago

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) confirmed that it had started preparing for soldier deployment to help police in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal deal with the pro-Zuma riots which started on Friday.

The deployment would begin as soon as preparations were complete and was strictly to provide a safe working environment for the SAPS and other law enforcement agencies.

The police confirmed on Monday that a total of six people have been killed while more than 200 others have been arrested for the public unrest in Kwazulu-Natal and Gauteng.

Initially the protests started by people calling for the release of former President Jacob Zuma from prison in Kwazulu-Natal on Friday spilled over to parts of Gauteng over the weekend.

