Soldiers Ready To Be Deployed To Assist Police With Pro-Zuma Riots In Gauteng And KZN

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) confirmed that it had started preparing for soldier deployment to help police in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal deal with the pro-Zuma riots which started on Friday.
The deployment would begin as soon as preparations were complete and was strictly to provide a safe working environment for the SAPS and other law enforcement agencies.
The police confirmed on Monday that a total of six people have been killed while more than 200 others have been arrested for the public unrest in Kwazulu-Natal and Gauteng.
Initially the protests started by people calling for the release of former President Jacob Zuma from prison in Kwazulu-Natal on Friday spilled over to parts of Gauteng over the weekend.
