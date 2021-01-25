iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Soldiers Ordered to Leave Ugandan Opposition Leader’s Home

22 mins ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

The Ugandan High Court has lifted the house arrest of Bobi Wine after security forces surrounded the presidential candidate’s home for ten days. Justice Michael Elubu, who heads the court’s civil division, said that if the government had evidence against Wine, he should be charged in court and not “held unjustifiably at his home.” Soldiers remain at the compound and Uganda’s military has a “history of defying court orders,” Wine’s lawyer George Musisi said. He added that they would petition the court for each soldier that remains to be held in contempt. A spokesperson for the Uganda Police Force said the officers still at Wine’s home will vacate the premises. Wine’s team will decide in the next 24 hours whether they will appeal the results of the elections. Wine’s team had hoped to decide sooner, but have been unable to meet because of the house arrest, Musisi added.

SOURCE: CNN

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Three Female Referees Make African Football History

2 mins ago
1 min read

Mixed Reactions after Expose on Kenya’s Spy Queen

4 mins ago
1 min read

Setting an Example for Dodgy Business Dealers

8 mins ago
1 min read

Kagame Calls for Social Protection of those Most Affected by the Pandemic

10 mins ago
1 min read

Conflict Causes Chaos for Central African Republic Construction Industry

13 mins ago
1 min read

Egypt’s Frontline Workers Get Vaccinated

15 mins ago
1 min read

Collapsed Buildings are Worryingly Common in Several Large African Cities

20 mins ago
1 min read

Tigray’s Rich Heritage is ‘Highly Endangered’, Experts Warn

26 mins ago
1 min read

Tropical Storm Leaves Destruction as it Moves through Southern Africa

28 mins ago
1 min read

Seychelles Reopens its Borders and Drops Quarantine Requirements for Vaccinated Travelers

2 days ago
1 min read

The Usual Buzz of Cape Town is Now a Lull

2 days ago
1 min read

What Africans Want from their Passports

2 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Three Female Referees Make African Football History

2 mins ago
1 min read

Mixed Reactions after Expose on Kenya’s Spy Queen

4 mins ago
1 min read

Setting an Example for Dodgy Business Dealers

8 mins ago
1 min read

Kagame Calls for Social Protection of those Most Affected by the Pandemic

10 mins ago