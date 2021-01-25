Soldiers Ordered to Leave Ugandan Opposition Leader’s Home

The Ugandan High Court has lifted the house arrest of Bobi Wine after security forces surrounded the presidential candidate’s home for ten days. Justice Michael Elubu, who heads the court’s civil division, said that if the government had evidence against Wine, he should be charged in court and not “held unjustifiably at his home.” Soldiers remain at the compound and Uganda’s military has a “history of defying court orders,” Wine’s lawyer George Musisi said. He added that they would petition the court for each soldier that remains to be held in contempt. A spokesperson for the Uganda Police Force said the officers still at Wine’s home will vacate the premises. Wine’s team will decide in the next 24 hours whether they will appeal the results of the elections. Wine’s team had hoped to decide sooner, but have been unable to meet because of the house arrest, Musisi added.
SOURCE: CNN
