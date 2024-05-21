The role of solar PV in South Africa’s pursuit of an energy-secure future will take centre stage at a major conference taking place in Cape Town next week (21 – 23 May).

Enlit Africa, one of the continent’s premier power, energy, and water symposiums, brings together a comprehensive array of stakeholders, both private- and public-sector, hailing from around the continent.

The South African Photovoltaic Industry Association (SAPVIA) is proud to be the Solar Pavilion Partner at this year’s event.

SAPVIA plans to use the opportunity to engage in discussions around the latest advancements in solar PV technology; contribute to strategic solutions for pressing industry challenges; and play a role in shaping key conversations around Africa’s energy future, according to the association’s solar energy technical specialist De Wet Taljaard.

“The SAPVIA Pavilion will be a hub where attendees can come and tap into our wealth of expertise. It’s a space where industry players can converge to identify opportunities for growth and collaboration,” he explains.

SAPVIA has played a facilitating role in South Africa’s gradual adoption of renewable energy from solar PV, especially the rapid uptake seen in the past couple of years.

In particular, the solar PV industry in South Africa has experienced significant growth in 2023, with installed capacity growing by 3.3 GW overall, of which private sector solar additions accounted for 2.6 GW.

This growth has also had a substantial economic impact and is linked to the creation of more than 20,000 jobs – mostly in the PV installation sub-sector.

“SAPVIA views our partnership with Enlit Africa as a valuable opportunity to demonstrate the practical benefits of solar PV as an affordable, distributed energy technology at an event with regional reach,” says Taljaard.

“We’re excited to engage with fellow industry leaders for three days of in-depth exploration around the evolving energy landscape, and the many opportunities opening in the continent’s PV space.

“For communities, businesses, and industries across the continent, increasing accessibility to solar PV could significantly alter energy generation and consumption patterns,” he says.

“The declining cost of solar PV technology is one of the drivers of the shift we’re seeing across Africa’s energy landscape. As solar PV becomes more affordable, it’s creating opportunities for a wider range of sectors to adopt this clean energy solution. In combination with Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS), it presents a compelling solution to some of Africa’s energy access challenges.”

“Solar PV and BESS in synergy are helping us solve the issue of getting power in regions where grid infrastructure is limited or unreliable. These technologies offer a decentralised energy solution, allowing communities and businesses to achieve a measure of energy independence,” he explains.

Enlit Africa runs for three days from the 21st to the 23rd of May and boasts four stages running simultaneous conference tracks: two dedicated to strategy, one focusing on energy storage, and a fourth for discussions around all things water.

SAPVIA is encouraging all stakeholders in the energy value chain – from policymakers, researchers, and investors, to developers, installers, and even end-users – to seize this opportunity and participate in the event.

“Come and visit the SAPVIA pavilion at Enlit Africa to engage with our experts, form new partnerships, and understand the evolving role of solar energy in Africa,” says Taljaard.