Solar Panels For New RDP Houses

Human Settlements Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi says government will be fitting solar panels to all new RDP houses being built.

This in an effort to mitigate the impact of rolling blackouts.

Kubayi says her department will be working closely with law enforcement agencies and community structures to avoid theft of these solar panels.

The minister also says that they are in contact with a team from University of Johannesburg that has done work in rural and village settings

Share