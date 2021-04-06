iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Solar Leasing Firm Powers Cold Storage Facility in Zimbabwe

6 hours ago 1 min read

South African startup Sun Exchange has completed the crowd sale for a 510 kilowatt solar-plus-storage installation to solar power packhouse and cold store facilities for Zimbabwean agriculture leader Nhimbe Fresh, with approximately US$1.4 million of solar cells purchased by over 1,700 individuals across 98 countries. Launched in 2015, Sun Exchange is a peer-to-peer solar leasing platform that enables anyone, anywhere in the world, to buy remotely-located solar cells that power schools, businesses and other organisations. The startup has since then built a community of more than 19,000 members across 168 countries and brought solar power to 35 South African schools, businesses and organisations, and it set itself up for further growth after closing its US$4 million Series A investment round in June of last year. By accessing lower-cost and reliable solar power through the Sun Exchange platform, the fresh produce grower and exporter will save approximately US$2 million on its solar installation and reduce overall energy costs by roughly 60 per cent. As the solar power is replacing coal and diesel energy sources, their carbon emissions will also now be reduced by more than one million kilogrammes per year. The first part of this process has now been completed.

SOURCE: DISRUPT AFRICA

