Solar power is experiencing a significant surge in Kenya. In a parallel narrative to recent developments in Croatia, it appears that for numerous individuals, the surge in activity is not solely motivated by environmental concerns. The surge in the use of solar energy is a welcome development for many Kenyans given that the country suffers from a persistent issue of frequent power outages. A number of residents have turned to utilizing sizable diesel generators as a contingency plan. However, the exorbitant costs associated with these generators have rendered them unattainable for a significant portion of the population. Also, some remote regions in Kenya remain disconnected from the national power grid. The advent of solar energy has ushered in a new era of independence for individuals, said Annissa Osman, CP Solar’s CEO.

SOURCE: DW