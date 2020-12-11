Sokowatch Goes Green for Ugandan Expansion

Share with your network!

Kenyan e-commerce platform Sokowatch has added electric tuk-tuks to its delivery fleet in Uganda, making the vehicles the first to be used commercially in East Africa. Launched in Nairobi in 2016, Sokowatch aims to reinvent retail in Africa by providing real-time delivery, financing for growth, and data for business management to informal merchants. It allows informal retailers to order products for their stores via SMS, voice call, or mobile app with free same-day delivery, and also offers customised lines of credit to retailers. Sokowatch has over 16,000 shop owners in its network, and is easing access to essential goods and services across nine major cities in East Africa. The startup, which raised a US$14 million Series A funding round earlier this year, has now added electric tuk-tuks to its delivery fleet in Uganda. Built and assembled by a team led by Sokowatch’s head mechanic and engineer Mary Nankinga, the new tuk-tuks mark a company-wide push at Sokowatch to build cleaner and more sustainable environments in its operating markets. “We launched in Kampala last year and when we arrived, we made a commitment to be a business that would add and not take away from our local communities and the launch of our electric tuk-tuks shows this wasn’t just lip-service. Every day, we witness the impact of carbon emissions and noise pollution on this city, which is why this project is so important and also why we’re proud to be a company leading active change in Kampala.”

SOURCE: DISRUPT AFRICA

