Social Media Users Heavily Criticize DA’s New Elections Campaign

There has been a backlash on social media in less than 24 hours since the Democratic Alliance (DA) released its latest election television advertisement.

Thuli Madonsela, the former Public Protector, said it was bad advice.

The brief advertisement shows the South African flag in flames as a voice-over artist warns of the country’s fate under an ANC-EFF combination.

The speaker then invites people to unite and save the country by backing the main opposition.

“The ANC will lose its majority in this election for the first time in 30 years, but they will go to any length to retain power. Consider an alliance between the ANC, the militant EFF, and the Zuma faction. “Life will only get worse under this corrupt coalition.”

It is not illegal to burn the South African flag. However, the advertisement has been branded as “swart gevaar” and fear-mongering, with others claiming it is equal to an act of treason, both of which the DA’s John Steenhuisen refuted.

He told guests at the unveiling of the advertisement at the party’s Johannesburg offices on Sunday night that what he said was merely scaremongering if it was false.

“In South Africa today, it is a cold, hard fact that the ANC and EFF co-govern some of our country’s most vital cities. And, as the national and provincial elections near, the ANC and the EFF are forming even stronger alliances.”