Sobering Thoughts From Lions Boss

South African teams need to have a ‘re-think’ about how they approach the SANZAAR tournament.

Speaking ahead of the weekend’s Super Sunday double-header in Soweto, Altmann Allers – Chairman of the Golden Lions board of directors – said 2020 is going to be a “very important season” for all franchises in South Africa.

Despite being proud of his team having appeared in three consecutive finals (2016, 2017 and 2018), the Lions boss had some sobering thoughts for his compatriots.

“South Africa, as a rugby community, need to take a close look at Super Rugby,” he told a media briefing in Johannesburg.

“We must decide what we want to do with the competition.

“Do we just want to be contestants, or do we want to compete and ultimately win it?

“That is what the Lions are setting themselves as a goal.”

He said it is a “tall order” to go out and win Super Rugby, but added that the Lions will never stop trying.

“We have a young team, a young coach and a young management team,” Allers said.

“We won’t use that as an excuse if we are not successful.

“We will give it our best and work very hard in Ivan van Rooyen’s first season as coach.

“If we are not successful, we will try again. We will keep on trying until we have won that trophy.”

The Lions, who won the Super 10 back in 1993 as Transvaal, is determined to make up for their three losses in the Final.

“We have come close, but we haven’t won it yet.”

Despite some pundits suggesting the Lions are in transition, Allers believes the men from Ellis Park can silence their critics.

“We have the makings of not only a good team, but a great team.”