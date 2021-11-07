iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Smithsonian Museum of African Art Removes Benin Bronzes

20 seconds ago 1 min read

It’s planning to repatriate artefacts that were looted by the British in an 1897 raid on the royal palace, according to the museum’s director, Ngaire Blankenberg. After the 1897 looting, artefacts from Benin’s royal palace were sold off and scattered around the world; Benin objects are now held by more than 160 international museums, including several in the US. The University of California’s Fowler Museum has also said it plans talks with the Nigerian authorities on the future of 18 objects in its collection from the Kingdom of Benin. Last week, two British universities returned looted artefacts to Nigeria: the University of Aberdeen handed over the bronze head of an oba, or king, and Jesus College Cambridge returned a bronze sculpture of a cockerel.

SOURCE: THE ART NEWSPAPER

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Art X Lagos Returns from Hiatus

2 mins ago
1 min read

Etan Comics Retell Ethiopia’s History Through Animation

4 mins ago
1 min read

Senegal has all the Makings of a Vibrant Surf Scene

2 days ago
1 min read

From the Fire to the Frying Pan for Kenyan Women

2 days ago
1 min read

Safer Mining Practices in DRC

2 days ago
1 min read

Expanding the Library of African Genomes

2 days ago
1 min read

Dangote has been a Main Beneficiary of Nigeria’s Backward Integration Policy

2 days ago
1 min read

Time for a Right to Read in South Africa?

2 days ago
1 min read

Nigerian Remittance Firm’s Edge over the Competition

2 days ago
1 min read

South Africa Gets Helping Hand to Leave Coal

2 days ago
1 min read

Two Sides of Ethiopia’s Civil War

2 days ago
1 min read

Impact Investing – The African Reality

2 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Smithsonian Museum of African Art Removes Benin Bronzes

20 seconds ago
1 min read

Art X Lagos Returns from Hiatus

2 mins ago
1 min read

Etan Comics Retell Ethiopia’s History Through Animation

4 mins ago
1 min read

Olympic Champion Jepchirchir, Korir Win New York City Marathon

3 hours ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer