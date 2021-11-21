Smaller Parties Slam DA Over Coalition Decisions

Smaller parties have slammed the Democratic Alliance (DA) for its decision to be an opposition party and put forward it’s own mayoral candidate in the City of Johannesburg, saying it put the success of coalitions in jeopardy.
The cracks are beginning to show in the lead up to the Johannesburg metro council on Monday after the DA announced that it would not support ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba’s nomination for the mayoral position.
On Saturday DA leader John Steenhuisen said his party would not go into a coalition that would involve the Economic Freedom Fighters in the Tshwane and Johannesburg metros.
“Where we enter into opposition coalitions that have a chance of succeeding, we will support a representative of the largest party as the mayoral candidate. We will not be part of any voting block that is dependent on the EFF,” said Steenhuisen.
However, parties including the Freedom Front Plus, United Democratic Movement (UDM), and African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP) are lobbying for ActionSA’s Mashaba to be the mayoral face of the coalition.
More Stories
NICD Reports 887 New COVID-19 Cases In SA
Hamilton On Pole In Qatar With Verstappen Second
Parents Urged To Be Vigilant As School Kidnappings Rise
NICD Reports 789 New COVID-19 Cases In SA
SA Post Office Devises Turn-Around Strategy
Power Cuts To Be Suspended At 9pm On Friday – Eskom
NICD Report 585 New COVID-19 Cases In SA
Access To Zuma Tax Records Has Implications For Sars – JZF
Ramaphosa Submits Shortlist For Chief Justice Position
No Power Cuts For Thursday Night, Stage 1 Blackouts For Friday – De Ruyter
NICD Reports 566 New COVID-19 Cases In SA
Eskom ‘Regretfully’ Implements Stage 2 Load Shedding From 2PM Wednesday Until Saturday