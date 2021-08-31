iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Small Petrol Price Increase For September

2 hours ago 1 min read

From Wednesday, motorists will be paying 4 cents more per liter of petrol. Following a massive price increase of 91 cents per liter in August.

The price of diesel will decrease between 14 and 15 cents per a liter.

Illuminating paraffin will set you back between 15 and 20 cents less.

The price of LP gas is going up by 94 cents.

