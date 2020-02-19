Slanghoek Valley Fire Fully Contained

A fire in the Slanghoek Valley near Rawsonville, Western Cape, has on Wednesday been fully contained.
The blaze broke out high in the mountains on Sunday and was fanned by strong winds.
Firefighters fought the blaze for around 50 hours. and the fire line spread across about five kilometres.
No injuries or damage to property and infrastructure were reported, but the blaze burned through 1,500 hectares of veld.
The estimated cost of relief efforts is expected to exceed the R1 million mark.
The Cape Winelands District Municipality has thanked the Slanghoek community for their cooperation and assistance.
More Stories
Several Uber, Bolt Drivers- Plot Next Move After Companies Fail To Accept Demands
ANC Yet To Act Against MPs Who Use GBV For Political Gain
Standard Procedure For All Employees Of SOEs To Be Vetted, Zondo Inquiry Told
UKZN Protest Turns Violent As Students, Security Clash At Westville Campus
Gauteng Pupil Deaths: Teddy Bear Clinic Wants Prevention Measures
Mantoa Malema Will Sue Boy Mamabolo For R1m If He Doesn’t Retract Abuse Claims