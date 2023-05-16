Skip Winter By Teaching Abroad

South Africans, like our houses, are not built for winter. Between waking up in the dark, and constantly avoiding coworkers coughing in the office, many locals will be looking to escape to sunnier shores, without breaking the bank. As the world’s go-to option for working abroad, Teaching English as a foreign language (TEFL) presents an opportunity to follow summer around the world, while earning an income.

“Taking advantage of the global need for English teachers, South Africans can travel, experience different cultures, and even settle down somewhere with a guaranteed power supply. A TEFL qualification opens doors to a number of options, including full-time positions, summer camps, and online teaching. Whichever option you choose, swimming costumes and sunblock are a prerequisite,” says Rhyan O’Sullivan, Managing Director at The TEFL Academy, South Africa’s leading provider of TEFL courses and qualifications.

Summer camps, which run from a few weeks to three-months in length, offer qualified teachers an opportunity to gain in-person teaching experience in exotic locales, without committing to a full-time role. Italy, Thailand, and France are just some of the countries that host these camps. Often, teachers are only expected to work part-time, which leaves plenty opportunity to go exploring.

Another option for TEFL qualified teachers is to teach online, making it possible to teach from anywhere in the world – provided there is a strong wi-fi connection; “Many countries offer Digital Nomad visas, which allow remote workers to live and work in the country for a set duration. These visas are offered by over 50 countries, including Portugal, Croatia, and Malaysia. An online teaching post also allows you to enjoy a summer abroad, and be back home, in South Africa, as the festive season kicks off,” says O’Sullivan.

It can take as little as four weeks to complete a TEFL course. This means by time the country reaches the peak of winter, teachers could be qualified, and on their way to sipping on an Aperol Spritz in Rome, or exploring the night life in Seoul, South Korea. “Qualified teachers can earn up to R560 per hour, depending on the country and teaching post, which is significantly higher than many entry-level jobs in South Africa. This gives teachers the freedom to enjoy their time overseas, and even save for their future adventures,” says O’Sullivan.

Offering accessible and cost-effective ways to get TEFL-qualified, The TEFL Academy provides internationally accredited and regulated online courses. The company hosts a jobs board on their website, with over 1 500 international teaching opportunities for potential teachers to pursue, across a number of countries. For more information, visit www.theteflacademy.com/za/.

