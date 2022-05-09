iAfrica

Skating through Mozambique

5 hours ago 1 min read

Five young people attempting to skate from Mozambique’s northernmost province of Cabo Delgado province to Maputo in the south have already covered 500km – with the main objective of promoting skating, and sports in general, in all provinces of the country. Welcoming the team of in-line skaters to Pemba, Governor of Cabo Delgado Valige Tauabo expressed satisfaction at them arriving safe and sound after touring the north and central areas of the province, which has been wracked by a jihadist insurgency. After resting in Pemba, the group is scheduled to head south to Nampula province, and eventually arrive in the country’s capital city Maputo on Independence Day which is 25 June.

SOURCE: BBC

