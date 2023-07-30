Six of the Best Places to See Snow in South Africa 

It’s unpredictable, but snow does fall in South Africa’s winter months and in some places, you can even ski. One of the coldest, if not the coldest places in the country is Sutherland in the Northern Cape and the chance of finding snow here in August is pretty high. The Verlatenkloof Pass is one of the higher areas and usually gets snow first, along with some of the local farms a bit further outside the town. Some of the most accessible heavy snowfall in the Western Cape can be found on the Matroosberg, 35 kilometres from Ceres. Matroosberg Peak is the second highest in the province and the home of The Ski Club of South Africa.

