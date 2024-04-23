Six Nigerian Soldiers Killed in Deadly Ambush

Six Nigerian soldiers lost their lives to a gunmen ambush on Friday, the Nigerian army has revealed. The soldiers were in pursuit of bandits who escaped during an earlier encounter. According to the army’s spokesperson, the troops were on a fighting patrol in Karaga village situated in Niger, a state in the northern part of the country, when they were ambushed by the armed gang.
SOURCE: REUTERS
